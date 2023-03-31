Freezing rain possible in some parts of the GTA as temperatures continue to fluctuate

Ice is shown on the branch of a tree following freezing rain and strong winds in Laval, Que., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Ice is shown on the branch of a tree following freezing rain and strong winds in Laval, Que., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump's indictment in New York: Here's what to know

The vote of a Manhattan grand jury to indict the Republican former president on charges related to hush money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign catapults the now-candidate Donald Trump into a new era of legal risk and complicates his attempts to return to the White House.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton