

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Ice pellets are creating a hazardous commute for GTA residents this morning and the slippery conditions are expected to continue throughout the day.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA with ice pellets in the forecast starting early this morning.

[Full weather forecast can be found here]

"An area of freezing rain is moving over the area this morning. The freezing rain could persist for much of the day before changing to freezing drizzle this evening. Freezing drizzle is expected to continue tonight and into Thursday morning," Environment Canada's advisory read.

"The morning and evening commutes will likely be affected due to the potential for untreated surfaces to become icy. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur."

Schools, buses cancelled due to weather

The inclement weather has prompted school boards in Toronto, Hamilton, and the regions of York, Halton, Peel, and Durham to cancel transportation this morning. Some schools have also been closed.

[A full list of school bus cancellations and school closures can be found here]

The University of Toronto's Mississauga campus will also be closed for the day and all classes, tutorials, meetings, and other on-campus activities have been cancelled.

McMaster University in Hamilton has also been closed. All classes and scheduled events have been cancelled, the school wrote on its website, and all libraries, athletic facilities, day care facilities and most food services have been closed.

The city's winter operations team says sidewalk salting on high and low-volume routes started at around 4 a.m. in response to "freeze/thaw conditions caused by melting snow and Tuesday's failing temperatures."

Transit, flights impacted by conditions

Officials at Pearson International Airport say that weather-related delays and cancellations are anticipated.

"We ask that our passengers remain patient," Maria Ganongiannis, a spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, told CP24.

The TTC will also be replacing streetcars with buses along the 506 Carlton and 512 St. Clair routes due to the weather.

Metrolinx says crews are out salting platforms and parking lots this morning but no weather-related delays have been reported.