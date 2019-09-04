

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Metrolinx has announced GO trains and buses will be equipped with free Wi-Fi starting next spring.

The announcement comes after Metrolinx signed an agreement with Icomera Canada to connect all 1,475 GO buses and train with wireless internet.

Metrolinx is promising that commuters will have access to free, reliable and high-quality wireless internet beginning next April.

The full rollout is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Metrolinx said customers will connect to the internet using a modern, user-friendly portal that will also include free entertainment.

"Our government is delivering on its promise to make life easier for people by giving them the opportunity to stay connected to family, friends and colleagues while travelling to work, school or appointments,” associate Minister of Transportation Kinga Surma said in a statement.

The government will spend $65 million on a five-year wireless internet contract.