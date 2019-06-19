

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada locations across the country are getting a free supply of an opioid overdose-reversing drug.

The youth organization is announcing a three-year partnership with Adapt Pharma Canada, which makes Narcan, or naloxone hydrochloride.

The nasal spray will be available at 700 Boys and Girls Clubs locations across the country.

That includes after-school programs, youth hubs, emergency shelters, group homes and high schools.

Jeff Dyer, CEO of the group's Calgary chapter, says staff are already trained to inject naloxone and the nasal spray will be much easier to administer.

Dyer says three youths involved with the clubs in Calgary died in the past year after taking drugs laced with fentanyl, a powerful opioid.