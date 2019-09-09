

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Four Toronto men are facing multiple charges in connection with a fraud investigation in Oshawa Saturday night.

Police say they were called to a Cash Money around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 after receiving a report of a fraud.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside the Cash Money. He was subsequently placed into custody. Police also found an unknown quantity of drugs and keys to a van in the man’s pocket.

Three other males were found inside the van in the parking lot, police said.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found several fraudulent cheques, a point of sale machine, fraudulent credit cards and crystal meth.

Dionicio Marquez, 53, Jeffrey Prieto, 28, Teofilo Doton, 49, and Jonathan Medrano, 34, are facing charges including fraud under $5,000, forging a document, identity theft and possession of a schedule l substance.

Police are asking anyone with additional information relating to this incident to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.