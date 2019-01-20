

Web Staff , CTV News Toronto





The Fraser Institute has released its annual report card on Ontario’s elementary schools and six Toronto schools are among the 16 to receive perfect scores.

The right- wing think-tank’s report cards, which rank schools out of 10, use nine indicators to determine a school’s score, including the average level of achievement in Grade 3 and Grade 6 province-wide reading, writing and math tests.

In Toronto, Avondale Alternative Elementary School, Havergal College, the Islamic Institute of Toronto, Northmount School, Sathua Sai School of Toronto, and St. Sebastian Separate School received top marks.

Outside the city, Al-Risala Academy in Mississauga, IQRA Islamic School in Mississauga, and Khalsa Community School in Brampton also received 10 out of 10.

The report examines more than 3,000 anglophone and francophone public and Catholic schools as well as a small number of independent schools.

“The Report Card is a valuable tool for parents and educators because it allows them to easily identify successful schools across the province—serving similar students and communities—that can serve as an example to follow,” Peter Cowley, a senior fellow with the Fraser Institute’s School Performance Studies, said in a news release accompanying the report card.

The full report card is available online.