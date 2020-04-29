TORONTO -- Mayor John Tory says that he is “deeply concerned” by a COVID-19 outbreak that has shuttered an emergency child-care centre in Yorkville and is committed to seeing what can be done to prevent similar outbreaks at the six other city-run centres.

The city announced late Tuesday night that it would close the Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care Centre, near Davenport Road and Bay Street for 14 days after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, the city said that an additional staff member has now tested positive for the virus. Test results are still pending for one staff member and two children.

Others staff and children are being advised to stay home for two weeks from their last day at the centre.

The city said that the 58 kids who attend the centre are also barred from attending other city-run emergency childcare facilities as a precaution. That means that their parents, most of whom are healthcare workers or first responders, will have to find alternative arrangements or take time off from their jobs.

“It is of deep concern to us first and foremost because there is a lot of kids that were potentially affected that now have to stay home and staff,” Tory said in an interview with CP24 on Tuesday morning. “We are investigating it. I have only received the most preliminary of information because it just came to light ate yesterday but we will have to see what we can learn from it in terms of the other emergency childcare centres we are operating.”

The emergency childcare centre first opened on March 31 after the province announced it would provide funding to operate facilities for the children of thousands of healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, the province said that a number of precautions would be taken in the facilities, including daily screening of children and staff, increased disinfection and reduced group sizes.

The city has said that the Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care Centre “will undergo a deep cleaning” and will only reopen once approval is granted by Toronto Public Health.

The centre is grappling with the outbreak as the province expands the list of essential workers who are eligible for emergency child care.