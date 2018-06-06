

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police have charged a fourth person in connection with the fatal beating of a 21-year-old man in Brampton.

Paviter Singh Bassi was found by police on March 19 badly beaten, lying in the grass next to his truck near Sandalwood Parkway East and Cedarcliff Trail. Witnesses told police they saw two men assaulting the victim “using some sort of sticks.”

He was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead the following day.

Three suspects were taken into custody throughout the month of March.

Gurraj Bassi, 21, Karanvir Singh Bassi, 22, and Guryodh Singh Khattra, 22, were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested a fourth suspect.

Brampton-resident Harminder Bassi, 24, is also being charged with first-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say there is no familial relationship between the victim and any of the suspects.

Police are still appealing for witnesses and surveillance video of the incident. Anyone with information is being urged to contact officers at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.