Four-year-old boy dies after golf cart rolls over in Peterborough, Ont.

Four-year-old boy dies after golf cart rolls over in Peterborough, Ont.

A four-year-old boy has died in hospital after sustaining critical injuries when a golf cart rolled over near Peterborough, Ont. on Sunday. (Pexels) A four-year-old boy has died in hospital after sustaining critical injuries when a golf cart rolled over near Peterborough, Ont. on Sunday. (Pexels)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton