Four-year-old boy dies after golf cart rolls over in Peterborough, Ont.

A four-year-old boy has died in hospital after sustaining critical injuries when a golf cart rolled over near Peterborough, Ont. on Sunday.

Members of the Peterborough County Detachment of the OPP were called to investigate a collision involving a golf cart near Bellmere Winds Golf Course, at around 12:20 p.m. on July 17.

A golf cart with six passengers on board was travelling on Villers Line when it rolled over, police said.

A young boy was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Tuesday morning, police said the four-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.