

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Four Toronto residents have been charged in connection with a summer shooting in the city’s Black Creek neighbourhood that left a 29-year-old hospitalized.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. on June 10 near the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

According to Toronto police, a group of three masked males armed with guns approached a group of people in a parking lot and demanded cash and property.

The victims were held at gunpoint while their pockets were searched.

Police said that one of the males approached the victim and struck him in the face with a firearm, causing the weapon to discharge.

The victim fell to the ground between two vehicles.

The three assailants stood over the victim and each fired multiple rounds into his body, police said. They then fled the scene.

Police said that 27-year-old Ahmed Siyad, 20-year-old Olad Olad, 28-year-old Mohamud Duale and 26-year-old Ahmed Dirie have each been charged with numerous offences in connection with the shooting, including attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Siyad and Duale were additionally charged with possessing a firearm while prohibited.

The four men are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19.

None of the charges have been tested in court.