TORONTO -- Four Toronto hospitality-focused businesses have been ordered to close for violating COVID-19 restrictions, the city’s top doctor confirmed on Friday.

Speaking with reporters, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said that she has ordered the businesses closed until they satisfy the conditions laid out by officials.

“The reasons for the orders are distinct to each business,” de Villa said, adding that she couldn’t speak about the specific circumstances of the closures until the orders have been served.

De Villa said that Toronto Public Health investigators found “ a concerning link” between the businesses, including the fact that some people infected with COVID-19 were employed at more than one location.

Investigators also became aware of concerns regarding staff being pressured to work while ill, de Villa said, and found that operators of some of the businesses were “frequently uncooperative” with officials.

“In another instance, one of the businesses served food buffet style, which is clearly prohibited under existing provincial regulations to limit the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

“These factors combined to create a significant risk to efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19. And so, I am acting under my authority to close down these businesses.”

The names of the four businesses are expected to be released after the closure orders have been served.