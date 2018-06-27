

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Four teenagers are facing multiple charges in connection with what police are calling “several swarmings” in downtown Toronto parks.

Police say the robberies occured between June 19 and June 25 near the Christie Pits Park and Dufferin Grove Park areas.

Victims reported being surrounded by a group of males. In some instances, police allege the suspects held the victim at knifepoint and struck them “in a violent manner.”

Police also allege that one of the suspects indicated he had a handgun.

In each instance property was taken from the victim.

Police arrested four teenage boys, ages 17 and 15, in connection with the robberies. They are facing a combined 54 charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The teenagers cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.