

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- Four teens are facing more than a dozen charges after an alleged assault and vehicle crash in Hamilton.

City police Const. Jerome Stewart says the incident occurred yesterday afternoon when two boys got into a fight.

Stewart says one of the boys left the scene, then returned with another teen in tow to carry on the argument.

He says the two teens tried to leave the scene in a vehicle that also contained a 17-year-old girl, but the vehicle soon crashed.

When police arrived on the scene, Stewart alleges the girl assaulted three officers causing minor injuries.

Two 17-year-old boys, a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy face 13 charges between them including three counts of assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats to cause death and assault with a weapon.