TORONTO -- Four teens have been arrested after a student was assaulted near a school in Hamilton earlier this month.

Police said a large disturbance was reported at a plaza, located in the area of Pannabaker Drive and Garner Road West, near Bishop Tonnos Secondary School, on Jan. 16 shortly before 11:30 a.m.

During the incident, which allegedly involved students from St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School and Bishop Tonnos, police said a 15-year-old boy from the latter school was assaulted and received minor injuries.

Investigators said approximately 20 students from St. Thomas More were in attendance at the time of the disturbance.

Police said the incident was captured on video, and three 15-year-old boys and one 14-year-old boy from Hamilton were arrested between Tuesday and Saturday last week.

Additional students also were identified as being “indirectly involved” and that information was passed on to the school administrations, police said.

The four teens arrested cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 905-546-3889.