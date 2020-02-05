TORONTO -- Four students who were inside a vehicle near a Scarborough school when a gunman approached them and opened fire on Wednesday afternoon are uninjured, police said.

According to investigators, officers responded to several reports of gunfire from behind Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East around 1:10 p.m.

Police said they located shell casings in a parking lot as well as bullet holes in a car.

“We were able to determine that there was four high schools students seated in that white Mitsubishi when a lone gunman approached them and fired into the vehicle,” Insp. Mandeep Mann told CP24. “Thankfully and fortunately no one in that vehicle was struck by the gunfire.”

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed the lockdown on Twitter, noting that a police investigation is taking place in the “immediate area”. That order has since been lifted.

The Lockdown at Cedarbrae CI has now been lifted following a @TorontoPolice investigation. https://t.co/CJyrdyqcaI — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) February 5, 2020

The TDSB had placed several other schools in the area under a hold and secure order, but that status has been lifted as well.

Toronto police said there was a “heavy police presence” in the area as officers searched the area for a suspect.

The suspect has been described by police as a black male between the ages of 18 and 20, standing five-foot-10 to six-foot tall. Police said the suspect was wearing a black winter toque and red sweatshirt at the time of the incident