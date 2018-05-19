

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Four people were seriously hurt when the vehicle they were riding in struck a tree in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood on Saturday night, Toronto paramedics said.

Toronto police say they were called to the intersection of Allen and Transit roads just before 11 p.m. for a report of a vehicle striking a tree, with some of its occupants reportedly ejected from the vehicle.

Paramedics said one occupant was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition, three others were taken to a local hospital also in serious condition and a fifth occupant was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.