

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





The suspicious disappearance investigation on four seniors from the Muskoka region in the late 1990s has still not been solved, police say.

The Ontario Provincial Police said today in a news conference the three women and one men "absolutely" met foul play but would not say how they were killed.

Joan Lawrence, 77, disappeared in 1998 and police said at the time they believe she was murdered.

Ninety-one-year-old John Semple, 72-year-old John Crofts and 73-year-old Ralph Grant vanished from 1997 to 1999 and are also believed to have been killed.

Police have never named suspects in the investigations.

More to come.