TORONTO
Toronto

Four people taken to hospital after crash involving police cruiser in North York

Wreckage is pictured following a collision between a police cruiser and another vehicle near Bayview and Shepherd avenues Saturday, December 23, 2023. Wreckage is pictured following a collision between a police cruiser and another vehicle near Bayview and Shepherd avenues Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Four people were taken to hospital after a Toronto police cruiser collided with another vehicle in North York Saturday evening.

Toronto Police said it happened at 7:55 p.m. near Bayview and Shepherd avenues.

One man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while three others were transported with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Two others were assessed at the scene.

Images from the scene showed both vehicles with extensive damage.

It is not yet clear how the crash occurred.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances

This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News