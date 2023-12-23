Four people taken to hospital after crash involving police cruiser in North York

Four people were taken to hospital after a Toronto police cruiser collided with another vehicle in North York Saturday evening.

Toronto Police said it happened at 7:55 p.m. near Bayview and Shepherd avenues.

One man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while three others were transported with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Two others were assessed at the scene.

Images from the scene showed both vehicles with extensive damage.

It is not yet clear how the crash occurred.