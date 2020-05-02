TORONTO -- Two males were critically injured and two other people suffered serious injuries after an incident involving weapons in Mississauga on Saturday morning.

Peel Region Paramedics said they were called to a location in the Cawthra and Burnhamthorpe roads area at 9:14 a.m.

Police said the dispatch was for a weapons call.

Paramedics said they arrived to find two males in life-threatening condition, one female in serious condition and another male also in serious condition.

They were each transported to hospital for treatment.

Police later said one person was taken into custody at the scene.

Peel Regional Police said a large number of officers were sent to the area to conduct a thorough investigation.