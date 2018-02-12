

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Four people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision involving several large vehicles on Highway 401 near Weston Road.

The multi-vehicle collision happened in the eastbound express lanes of the highway at around 11:30 a.m.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the crash involved two transport trucks, a cube van and multiple smaller vehicles.

Initial reports from the scene indicated that one person was trapped in a vehicle crushed between two transport trucks.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, police said.

All eastbound express lanes of the highway are closed at Islington Avenue, OPP said. The closure is expected to last for several hours.