    • Four people rescued from Scarborough house fire

    Firefighters are pictured at the scene of a fire on Sunmount Road in Scarborough Friday March 15, 2024. (MIke Nguyen /CP24) Firefighters are pictured at the scene of a fire on Sunmount Road in Scarborough Friday March 15, 2024. (MIke Nguyen /CP24)
    Four people were rescued from a home in Scarborough following a fire which broke out overnight.

    Fire crews were called to a home on Sunmount Road, in the area of Shepard Avenue East and Birchmount Road, around 3:18 a.m.

    Heavy smoke and flames were found at the rear of the home, Toronto Fire said.

    Four people were rescued from the home and assessed by paramedics. Two of those people were subsequently transported to hospital with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

    No other injuries have been reported.

    There’s no word so far on the cause of the fire.

