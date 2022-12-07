Four people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton; one person in custody for impaired
Four people were taken to hospital after being injured in a multi-vehicle collision overnight in Brampton and one of them has been taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving.
Emergency crews were called to Steeles Avenue West and McLaughlin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a three-vehicle collision.
Two people were subsequently transported to a trauma center, while two others were taken to a local hospital.
Peel Regional Police said those injured included a woman in her 20s, two men in their 20s and a man in his 30s.
One of the men in his 20s was taken into custody for impaired driving, police said.
Roads were closed following the collision, but have since reopened.
