Four people injured in Hwy. 401 collision in east Toronto

Four people were taken to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries, following a Sunday evening crash on Highway 401 East in Toronto.

The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on the eastbound collector lanes at Port Union.

As a result, the collector lanes at Morningside Avenue as well as the on-ramps at Port Union and Kingston roads were closed, but have since reopened.

The OPP’s Highway Safety Division is investigating.