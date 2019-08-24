

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Four people sustained non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in the city’s Glen Park neighbourhood overnight and the hunt is now on for three suspects who were seen fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Police say that they were initially called to a parking lot at a plaza in the vicinity of Glencairn and Marlee avenues for a report of shots fired just prior to 1 a.m.

Once on scene, officers located two shooting victims. Police say that after about two hours went by they then received a call from a third victim who said that he was hiding in a portable washroom in the area.

That victim was located with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital for treatment.

At some point, a fourth victim from the shooting also made their own way to hospital.



Evidence markers are shown marking the location of shell casings at a shooting investigation near Glencairn and Marlee avenues on Saturday morning. (Brandon Gonez)

Police say that officers are currently canvassing the surrounding neighbourhood for witnesses and surveillance footage as they attempt to piece together what happened.

“Any shooting is concerning but this is very concerning,” Insp. Jim Gotell told CP24 at the scene. “There are a number of rounds here and it happened without any care for the security or safety of the people living in the area as shown by the fact that a bullet went through an apartment window. So we are obviously very concerned about this. The brazenness is troubling.”

Councillor calls for action

On Saturday morning, bullet holes could be seen in the apartment window, several parked vehicles in the area as well as a nearby patio.

Speaking with CP24 at the scene, city counillor Mike Colle said that police can only do some much to address the rise in gun violence the city has seen so far this summer.

“Toronto police cannot stop this gun violence by themselves. They are working overtime, they are doing everything they can down at 13 division, we need some serious help. We need the RCMP to stop the guns from coming across the boarder, we need the OPP to come here and help and we need to bring back provincial parliament back from vacation and pass some tough laws. If you commit a gun crime, no bail. If you drive around the city with guns in your car you should lose your car and lose your license.”

There have been a total of 274 shootings in the city so far in 2019, which represents a five-year high.

Colle compared it to a fire while speaking with CP24. He said that while investments need to be made in community programming to stop young people from becoming involved with gangs and crime, he said that more needs to be done right now to stop the gun violence.

“The thing is there is a fire going on. This gun violence needs to be put out before we can do the good things. Right now we can’t even offer people a walk up and down the street so let’s find ways to put out this fire,” he said. “Right ow we are too soft on this gun crime and they (criminals) know it, they don’t fear the consequence. Lets’ put out the fire first and then we can continue to work on the longtime causes.”

Police Chief Mark Saunders is expected to speak with reporters about the investigation into the shooting at 13 Division at 12:30 p.m.

No suspect descriptions have been released so far.