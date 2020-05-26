TORONTO -- Three people have been shot and a fourth person is injured after a daytime shooting in downtown Toronto that left people “screaming and running.”

Police said they were called to an “active and dynamic” scene at King Street West and Peter Street just after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after receiving multiple calls reporting that several gunshots had been fired.

A man and a young male have been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say. An adult woman has also been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Paramedics said another person is being treated at the scene but the injuries are not related to the shooting.

"The initial calls were that there were reports of multiple gunshots heard,” Toronto police constable Alex Li said. “People were screaming and running from the area.”

Police say a firearm has been recovered by authorities and they are working on confirming suspect information.

This is a developing news story. More information come.