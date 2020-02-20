Four people injured after crash in Vaughan
Published Thursday, February 20, 2020 2:42PM EST
TORONTO -- Four people have been injured after a collision in Vaughan Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Weston and Rutherford roads around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a crash.
Paramedics said that four people were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police have only said that there are “very serious injuries.”
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.