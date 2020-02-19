TORONTO -- Four people have been injured following a bank robbery in Markham Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a RBC bank near 16th Avenue and Markham Road around 8:10 p.m..

York Regional Police said that the victims were all bank employees. Two of them were stabbed and two others sustained head injuries.

One person was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries while the others were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said that three suspects, believed to be armed with knives and a gun, fled the area on foot.

With the help of the K9 unit, the suspects were found about an hour later and taken into custody.

"An evidence search is underway and a large police presence will be remaining for the next few hours," investigators said.