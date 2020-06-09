TORONTO -- Four people, including a child, have been injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Countryside and Fernforest drives, near Dixie Road, around 4:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision.

According to paramedics, a child was seriously injured and was transported to a trauma centre.

A woman was also rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries, paramedics said, and two others were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Few other details have been released thus far surrounding the circumstances of the crash.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.

This is a developing news story. More to come.