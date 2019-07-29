

Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police have confirmed that four people found dead inside a home in Markham on Sunday afternoon were victims of homicide.

Officers were called to a home on Castlemore Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. for a report of multiple injuries at a residence in the area.

When police arrived, a man met officers at the front door of the house and four people were subsequently found dead inside.

Police say a 20-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the incident but investigators have not said what charges he is facing.

Investigators have not publicly identified the four people found dead in the home or said if the man in custody knew the victims.

Police have also not said how the victims were killed.

On Sunday night, homicide detectives, a coroner, and forensic officers were all on scene.

"They've got a long job ahead of them," Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters. "This is quite a scene inside this residence."

Police say they are not searching for any additional suspects.

A man, who identified himself only as Rafiq, said he lives in the neighbourhood and has known the victims for more than a decade.

He said they are all members of the same family.

“Last Friday, the family went to Bluffer’s Park for a picnic… and they had a good time there,” he said.

“This is a wonderful family. This is a loving, caring father. (It is) unbelievable that this has happened to this family.”

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the homicide unit.