TORONTO -- Four people have suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision in Brampton, police say.

The crash, which reportedly involves two vehicles, occurred near Countryside Drive and Torbram Road shortly after 12 p.m.

Police say at least two children were involved in the crash but investigators have not provided any information on their condition.

Ornge confirms one air ambulance is headed to the scene.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.