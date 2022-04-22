Four people charged in multi-million dollar bank loan scheme in GTA
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
The investigation, launched by the Ontario Provincial Police’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO), began in January 2021 and focused on a former business manager of a Royal Bank of Canada.
According to police, the manager “engaged other associates to help solicit unwitting client borrowers to apply for Government Guaranteed Loans.”
Bank documents were allegedly fabricated during this process, police said, and false lease agreements and invoices were created to ensure the loans would be accepted.
Investigators claim the funds from the approved loans were distributed to several “vendors” directly associated to the manager.
“It is alleged that approximately $10.5 million was disbursed, where the borrowers received a small portion of the funds that were disbursed while the 'vendors' received the remaining majority of funds for work that was never completed,” police said in a news release issued Friday.
As a result of the investigation, four GTA residents—identified by police as 37-year-old Dillon Nanavati, 25-year-old Aggash Mohan, 29-year-old Nicksain Kalaimathian, and 26-year-old Jonnystan Amirtharatnam—have been charged with fraud over $5,000 under the Criminal Code of Canada.
Nanavati is facing an additional charge of document forgery.
The charges have not been proven in court.
The SFO has said it will not comment further on the investigation to protect the integrity of the court process.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased further for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
Russian troops use rape as 'instrument of war' in Ukraine, rights groups say
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been sexually abusing women, children and men since the invasion began.
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Portuguese prosecutors say man named formal suspect in McCann case
Portuguese prosecutors said on Thursday a man had been formally identified as a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago.
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Backlog has landlords, tenants in Ontario waiting months to resolving rental disputes, expert says
Major backlogs at Ontario's Landlord Tenant Board, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, is forcing people to wait months, even years for a hearing, drawing out disputes between property owners and renters.
Royals postpone Grenada leg of Caribbean tour
The Earl and Countess of Wessex have postponed the Grenada leg of a Caribbean tour amid controversy surrounding the crown's continuing role in Britain's former colonies in the region.
Canadian non-profit offering support, healing for conversion therapy survivors
While conversion therapy is now banned in Canada, a Canadian non-profit is working to help support and offer healing for survivors of the practice.
Jagmeet Singh calls NDP-Liberal pact 'Anhad Accord' after his daughter
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has revealed that his party calls the pact he made with Justin Trudeau's Liberals the 'Anhad Accord' after his baby daughter.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Five reasons Guy 'The Flower' Lafleur stands among the Canadiens greats
There are so many points of argument to claim that Guy Lafleur is the greatest Montreal Canadien of all time. Five moments stand out to highlight the Flower's credentials.
-
Habs legend Guy Lafleur's passing compels condolences from across the hockey world
Condolences are pouring in for the family of Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who died at the age of 70. Lafleur had been diagnosed with lung cancer after a white spot was discovered in September 2019.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased further for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
-
Wardsville explosion deemed arson
OPP in Southwest Middlesex are investigating a house explosion in the municipality last month.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER: London Knights fall in Game 1 to Kitchener
Knights fall to Rangers in Game 1
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports another 27 COVID-19 deaths as ICU admissions continue to rise
Another 27 deaths due to COVID-19 have been logged in Ontario as the number of patients in intensive care with the disease continues to rise.
-
20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have seized 20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, two ballistic vests, and two prohibited weapons in Kitchener.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Northern Ontario
-
New Hwy. 69 First Nation gas bar credits Indigenous source with savings
With skyrocketing gas prices, drivers are looking for as many ways to save as they can and for those travelling on Highway 69 between Sudbury and Toronto, there is a new option for fuelling up run by Shawanaga First Nation.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Driver charged for going 156 km/h on Hwy. 69
A 20-year-old driver has been charged with stunt driving after cops clocked them going 156 km/h on Highway 69, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Ottawa mayor on planned motorcycle protest: 'Why waste all that money on gas?'
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says the city and police are preparing for the arrival of the "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" demonstration set to roll into the capital next weekend.
-
Section of the Transitway permanently closing in Ottawa's west end for LRT
The city of Ottawa says the Transitway will permanently close between Pinecrest and Bayshore stations on Sunday for construction of the Stage 2 O-Train extension to Moodie Drive.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased further for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
-
Earth Day activities in Windsor-Essex
Here’s a look at events in Windsor-Essex to celebrate Earth Day April 22, 2022.
-
County of Essex terminates emergency declaration
The County of Essex has officially terminated the Declaration of Emergency that has been in place for over two years.
Barrie
-
OPP clock driver going 80 km/h over the speed limit in Oro-Medonte
A driver is accused of stunt driving for speeding 80 km/h over the speed limit in Oro-Medonte, according to police.
-
Get Involved: Earth Day events around Simcoe Muskoka
Earth Day events will be happening across Simcoe County and Muskoka on Friday.
-
Homicide victim identified after body pulled from Bradford canal
South Simcoe Police have identified a man whose body was pulled from the Bradford canal on Friday in the area of Canal and Simcoe roads.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia government releases plan to address challenges in ailing health system
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government has released its plan for the province's health-care system that outlines six broad areas for improvement.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Nova Scotia developer evicts long-term tenants from 54-unit hotel
Brandy McGuire said she was in shock last month when she read the notice from the owners of Bluenose Inn & Suites that told everyone to vacate the property in suburban Halifax. The hotel has been home to McGuire and her family for two years.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased further for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
-
Victim of Saddle Ridge shooting identified by Calgary police
On Thursday, Calgary police identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Hisham Ahmed.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Winnipeg
-
Southern Chiefs’ Organization to take over downtown Hudson’s Bay building, will feature hundreds of housing units
One of the landmark stores formerly run by the Hudson's Bay Co. is about to undergo a major transformation. .
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Teacher at Pointe-des-Chênes school arrested: school division
According to a letter to parents from the Franco-Manitoban School Division, which was obtained by CTV News, a teacher from Pointe-des-Chênes school was arrested.
Vancouver
-
Serious collision in Maple Ridge, involving train, semi-truck and SUV under investigation
A shocking crash took place in Maple Ridge Thursday evening involving a train, a semi-truck and an SUV.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased further for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
-
Stuck barge blocking part of Fraser River refloated, coast guard confirms
A barge that blocked part of the Fraser River Thursday night was moved, officials confirmed.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased further for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
-
Shotgun, cocaine seized in drug-trafficking investigation; 2 Edmonton men charged
Two men are facing drug-related charges after search warrants in south Edmonton last week.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Back to double digits
We're heading into a warm weekend, which is something we haven't had for a while. Double-digit daytime highs and light wind for a few days in Edmonton and area.