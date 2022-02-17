Police have charged four people with second-degree murder after a 17-year-old male was shot and killed in Markham earlier this month.

On Feb. 1 at approximately 6:45 p.m., York Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting on Purple Finch Road, in the area of Ninth Line and Highway 407.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 17-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has not been identified.

Four people are facing second-degree murder charges as a result of the investigation, including Isaiah Goodman, 20 of no fixed address, Jermain Andrews, 21, of Toronto, Joshua Farmer, 21, of Brampton, and a 17-year-old male from Toronto who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone with information to please come forward, including anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area,” police said in a news release.