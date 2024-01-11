Four people charged after armed carjacking in Brampton

Four men are facing charges following an armed carjacking in Brampton last weekend, Peel police say.

According to police, the victim parked his vehicle in the driveway of a residence near Mayfield and Creditview roads on Jan. 6. While standing near the trunk, police said, the victim was approached by a group of suspects who forced him back into the home at gunpoint. They demanded the keys to the vehicle and fled in the stolen car, police said.

The victim sustained minor physical injuries following the robbery.

“As a result of the quick and coordinated efforts of investigators from the PCJTF (Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force) and Peel Regional Police, two suspects were located shortly after the robbery, and two additional suspects were located in a residence nearby,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

“With the assistance of the Peel Regional Police Tactical Unit, all four suspects were arrested without incident.”

Police said at the time of the arrest, one suspect had a loaded mini Draco AK47 firearm with ammunition in his possession. The firearm was seized by police.

The victim’s vehicle has also been recovered.

The four suspects, who range in age from 21 to 23, face a number of charges, including armed robbery, wearing a disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime.