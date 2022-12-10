Four people arrested after armed robbery in west-end Toronto: police

Four people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a store in Toronto’s west end on Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to Bloor and Shaw streets at 2:19 p.m. following reports of someone inside a nearby store with a gun.

According to York Regional Police, they were conducting a joint investigation into armed robberies in York Region, Peel Region and Toronto when they located four male suspects who were armed as they allegedly robbed the store.

Police said the suspects tried to flee in a stolen vehicle but were stopped. Three suspects were subsequently arrested, while a fourth attempted to run away.

He was later located and taken into custody. Police have not said if charges have been laid.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).