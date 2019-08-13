

BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Four Toronto-area police officers have admitted to lying on the stand about stealing a statue of "Scarface" character Tony Montana from an alleged drug dealer.

The four Peel Regional Police drug squad officers have pleaded guilty to one count each of attempting to obstruct justice.

Court heard Const. Richard Rerrie, Const. Damian Savino, Const. Mihai Muresan and Sgt. Emanuel Pinheiro resigned from the force as part of a plea deal.

An agreed statement of facts says that on June 24, 2014, Rerrie carried out the one-metre tall wooden statue from Lowell Somerville's storage locker in Toronto while the other three officers watched.

Crown attorney Peter Scrutton says the theft was "stupid and sophomoric" and likened it to a prank, but says lying about it in court was a serious offence.

The judge accepted a joint submission of a 12-month conditional sentence, including six months of house arrest.