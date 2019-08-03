Four pedestrians have been struck by a car downtown, police say.

Authorities were called to the King Street West and Bay Street area around 3 p.m. after a vehicle struck the pedestrians and then crashed into a pole. 

Police said three of the pedestrains were transported to hospital. One of the pedestrians is in a life threatning condition while two others have non-life threatening injuries.

The 27-year-old driver did of the vehicle did not suffer serious injuries. 

King Street West is blocked from University to Bay Street, police say. 

More to come.