Four pedestrians struck by car downtown
A man has been arrested for impaired driving after four people hit by vehicle in downtown Toronto.
Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 3:31PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 3, 2019 4:50PM EDT
Four pedestrians have been struck by a car downtown, police say.
Authorities were called to the King Street West and Bay Street area around 3 p.m. after a vehicle struck the pedestrians and then crashed into a pole.
Police said three of the pedestrains were transported to hospital. One of the pedestrians is in a life threatning condition while two others have non-life threatening injuries.
The 27-year-old driver did of the vehicle did not suffer serious injuries.
King Street West is blocked from University to Bay Street, police say.
More to come.