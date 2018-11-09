

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Emergency crews responded to four calls regarding pedestrians struck by vehicles in the GTA the span of an hour on Friday evening.

First, police and paramedics in Peel region were called to James Potter Road and Borrelli Drive in Brampton at 6:01 p.m. Friday evening for a report of a female pedestrian struck.

They arrived to find a female in life-threatening condition. She was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

At 6:30 p.m., Toronto police said they were called to Lansdowne Avenue and Lappin Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck.

That victim suffered minor injuries.

At 6:55 p.m., Toronto police said they were called to McCowan Road and Sandhurst Circle.

They arrived to find a man in his 50s suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

At 7:05 p.m., Toronto Police said they were called to McLevin and Morningside avenues for a report of a pedestrian struck.

The extent of their injuries was not yet known.

The driver involved in that collision remained at the scene.

Last Thursday, Toronto Paramedics said they were called to 17 separate instances of pedestrians being struck by vehicles in the city that night.