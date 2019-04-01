

The Canadian Press





ROCKLAND, Ont. -- Police in eastern Ontario say they've charged four members of the same family in a series of historical sexual assaults that allegedly took place over a span of 17 years.

Provincial police say there were multiple victims in the various alleged incidents, which they say occurred between 1974 and 1991.

They declined to provide the exact nature of the relationship between the four men, who range in age from 57 to 67 and live in either Ottawa or Rockland, Ont.

The men face a total of 19 charges between them, with the 67-year-old man standing accused of 12 counts.

The charges against him include four counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual intercourse with a stepdaughter or female employee, and one count of sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 14.

Police say one of the accused was a youth at the time of the alleged offences.