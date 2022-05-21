Four key issues Toronto voters want the next Ontario government to fix
Torontonians have less than two weeks until they cast their ballot in the upcoming provincial election but what exactly are the top priorities for residents?
Some would say housing is the most significant item on the agenda as housing and rent prices surge and more supply is heavily in demand.
Others would argue that the health-care system needs the government’s full attention as workers in this field are overwhelmed two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, Toronto Mayor John Tory issued a letter to the party leaders of the Progressive Conservatives, Liberals, NDP and Greens, stating what he thinks the city’s main priorities are, which include housing, economic recovery, community safety, transit expansion, and mental health.
"Ongoing support from the Province, in partnership with the federal government, is critical to Toronto's continuing success. I am confident that Toronto will continue to be the driving engine of Ontario's economy and our economic recovery,” Tory said in the statement on May 12.
CP24.com took a closer look at some of the top priorities that are on Torontonians’ minds, speaking with public figures and advocates about what action provincial parties need to take to address them.
HOUSING
Deputy Mayor and Ward 9 Councillor Ana Bailão tells CP24 that housing is one of the most, if not the most, pressing issue facing Torontonians right now, specifically when it comes to supportive housing, affordable housing and the affordability of homes.
“I think people are feeling the crunch of the cost of living increasing and one of those costs has been definitely housing, people are finding harder and harder to pay their rent and they're finding it harder and harder to even think about the possibility of buying a home,” she said.
The average selling price of a home in the Greater Toronto Area was $1,254,436 in April, up by 15 per cent compared to April 2021. Meanwhile, the average monthly rent of a one-bedroom apartment reached $2,145 in the first quarter of 2022, a 17.8 per cent year-over-year increase.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Bailão says if parties don’t commit to thoroughly addressing these issues they will be “jeopardizing the economic and social prosperity of this province.”
Toronto has a 10-year housing action plan which aims to create 40,000 affordable housing units by 2030, along with providing operating funding for supportive housing.
A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a west-end Toronto property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
To date, Tory says the city has committed $7.1 billion to the strategy and requires an additional commitment of $7 billion from the province by 2030.
“We have a commitment to have 1,800 units a year and we've been able to produce a lot of units but it is imperative that we get the operating funds from the province. So just before the last day, before we entered the campaign, the provincial government committed to the operating funds for this year, but this needs to be continuing support,” Bailão said.
While housing is a key topic on all of the major provincial parties’ platforms, Bailão says they’re lacking in their commitment for supportive housing for vulnerable residents.
“I think that the support and the funding on the deeper affordable housing needs a bit more attention. We've heard a lot of actions and issues being talked about to deal with the market of affordability. I would like to see a little bit more focus and commitment as well on the supportive housing.”
TRANSIT
As Torontonians continue to face housing woes, transit is another huge issue on the mind of many voters.
TTC service levels and affordability is an ongoing concern, which is especially prevalent since the transit agency has taken a massive blow to its revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Before the pandemic the TTC relied mostly on transit-user fares to fund the cost of the operating budget, like running the buses, running the system. And we've never thought that was fair, but the pandemic really showed how unreliable and how broken that transit funding model is because there's been fewer riders taking transit during the pandemic, the TTC has faced huge budget shortfalls and we're not out of the woods yet,” TTCriders Executive Director Shelagh Pizey-Allen told CP24.
Pizey-Allen says provincial parties need to commit to providing stable operations funding for transit to improve service, lower fares and attract more riders.
As residents cope with TTC challenges, issues and delays with transit construction remain a constant battle as well.
Construction is ongoing on the Eglinton Crosstown line and the Scarborough RT will be decommissioned next year, causing residents to rely on buses in the area until construction is complete on the Line 2 subway extension in approximately 2030.
In March, the Ontario government made transit free for many GTHA customers connecting to and from GO Transit on a number of municipal transit systems, except in Toronto.
Pizey-Allen says a flat fare should also apply to TTC riders, specifically Scarborough commuters who will need more transit resources next year.
“That's something that the current government has announced for a number of municipalities outside of Toronto, but not for TTC and that would unlock access to all of the GO train stations in Scarborough,” she said.
MENTAL HEALTH
It’s no surprise that healthcare is a key item of concern for many as the city’s healthcare system tries to recover from the blow it took during the height of the pandemic.
In his letters to party leaders, Mayor Tory called on them to commit to creating a more robust mental health-care system to address homelessness, substance use and the rise in opioid-related deaths.
A worker from Sanctuary, a christian charitable organization, tends to homeless people in their tents during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Toronto branch Michael Anhorn says parties are acknowledging that more mental health supports are needed and a commitment for more funding is necessary.
“We, I think, are in a crisis in the mental health and addiction sector and part of that is because we don't spend a fair amount of our healthcare budget on mental health and addictions. So in the UK, they spend about 13 per cent of their health-care budget on mental health and addictions. In Ontario, we spend about 5 per cent of our health-care budget on mental health and addictions,” Anhorn told CP24.
“Even if the size of the healthcare budget doesn't change, if we could get our fair share we could make transformative changes to the system,” he added.
Those changes include more income and structured activities for patients combined with the care of a psychiatrist, a pay raise for mental health support staff, collecting and reporting relevant data and preventative work to help people before they develop a diagnosable mental illness.
“Right now we're really struggling to respond to the most ill people and we're not able to do that preventative work of preventing serious illness. I think we'd be able to do that if we got the funding to be equitable for mental health and addictions,” Anhorn said.
SMALL BUSINESSES
After being forced to close at various points over the past two years, small businesses have suffered greatly throughout the pandemic and are surely hoping for the next government to support their recovery.
“We simply are looking to the government, especially to this election, to make some commitments to continue to support small business. You know, they're the biggest employers in the country, they're the engine that drives the local economies,” John Kiru, executive director of the Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas, told CP24.
Heading into the election, Kiru says small businesses have a plethora of concerns that they want addressed, including property tax reform, access to affordable internet, a focus on tourism and more support for those experiencing homelessness.
“People are intimidated, unfortunately. When they walk the street and there are panhandlers, homeless individuals, etcetera. It's a challenge and as businesses start their recovery, in terms of activations and trying to engage people to come into town, as long as we have this sort of issue…it's something that needs to be addressed.”
FILE - A closed store front boutique business called Francis Watson pleads for help displaying a sign in Toronto on Thursday, April 16, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Kiru says a pandemic preparedness plan is also essential to avoid lengthy business shutdowns during future public health crisis’.
“We really do need a playbook that will indicate at what point certain things will happen,” Kiru told CP24.
“There's many businesses that are still open today because of some of the support programs that were out there. Others felt that they didn't get the support. And hence, we were seeing some of that fallout in terms of the vacancies, etcetera,” he added.
TORONTO AT A GLANCE
Population – 2,731,571
Ridings: 25
What happened in 2018 – The Liberals went into the last election holding a majority but faced a crushing defeat when the PCs won 76 seats and the Liberals won only seven.
Race to watch: Eglinton-Lawrence - PC Robin Martin took this longtime Liberal riding from Mike Colle by fewer than 1,000 votes in 2018. Prior to 2018, Colle had won five consecutive elections in the midtown Toronto riding. Community advocate Arlena Hebert will try to win the seat back for the Liberals this time around.
High profile candidates – Two Toronto councillors will be vying for a seat at Queen’s Park. Former Toronto councillor Krystyn Wong-Tam left council earlier this month to run as an NDP candidate for Toronto Centre. Michael Ford, nephew of Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, is also running and seeking a win in York South-Weston. Ford is donating his Toronto City Council salary to local community-based organizations while he campaigns but is not taking a leave of absence.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness': former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
Officials confirm 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis in children in Canada
Ten children in Canada were found to be suffering from severe acute hepatitis not caused by known hepatitis viruses over a nearly six-month period recently, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs
Russia's claimed seizure of a Mariupol steel plant that became a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity gives Russian President Vladimir Putin a sorely needed victory in the war he began, capping a nearly three-month siege that left a city in ruins and more than 20,000 residents feared dead.
Trudeau says government will do 'everything we can' to avoid U.S.-style formula shortage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempted to reassure parents on Friday amid a nationwide shortage of baby formula designed specifically for infants with food allergies.
Rise of new opioid highlights unpredictable drug supply: expert
A national substance use research organization is warning about a new type of opioid that is increasingly being found in Canada's unregulated drug supply.
Price of gas remains high across Canada heading into long weekend
Canadians may find a lot of long faces at the pump heading into the long weekend as gas prices across the country remain high.
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
'This is an unusual situation': Feds monitoring monkeypox cases in Canada
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the federal government is monitoring monkeypox cases and their chains of transmission after two cases were confirmed in this country.
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
The World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
Montreal
-
After weeks of questions over Bill 96 and health, official answers still lack detail
Quebec's College of Physicians and some top lawyers say there's lots of grey area in how Bill 96 will play out in health care -- even after multiple requests to the province to clear up confusion.
-
Kahnawake students lead protest against Quebec's Bill 96
Following demonstrations last weekend in Montreal where thousands walked through the downtown core in protest of Quebec's French-language laws, students in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake are leading a walk of protest Saturday.
-
Quebec adopts ankle monitor system to protect domestic violence victims
Quebec has become the first jurisdiction in Canada to adopt monitoring devices to protect victims of conjugal violence.
London
-
Reported gas leak postpones London Majors home opener
It was definitely a night to remember for people in attendance at Labatt Park on Friday evening after a reported gas leak forced the evacuation of the park during the season opener.
-
OPP promote road safety ahead of long weekend
The OPP is reminding drivers to put safety first when they head out for long weekend road trips.
-
Pump pain may keep some boaters out of the water
Dave Willacy was out early Friday to get his boat in the water and tuned up.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Father of deceased Cambridge boy found dead: WRPS
A man found dead in Milton early Friday morning is believed to be Curtis Hesselink, the father of an 8-year-old boy found dead in Cambridge last week.
-
Mysterious foam erupts from Cambridge, Ont. roadway
The City of Cambridge is investigating after a mysterious foam erupted from the intersection of Fountain Street and King Street twice in the past 24 hours.
-
Girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont. under two-and-a-half-years-old: OPP
Provincial police have provided new information about the age of a young girl whose body was found in the Grand River near Dunnville, Ont. earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
-
What to do when your home appraisal falls short as the housing market cools
The cooling housing market has left some buyers with mortgages that can't cover the full cost of their home following an appraisal. Toronto-based mortgage broker Mary Sialtsis discusses what options these buyers have.
-
It’s the weekend…rest, relax and enjoy these activities
Here are some of the activities you can check out this long holiday weekend in Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Long weekend kicks off in Ottawa
Ottawa has plenty of events for Victoria Day which not only could be popular with the hometown crowd, but for tourists as well.
-
Here’s how you can cast an advance ballot in Ottawa for the provincial election
Advance polls opened on Thursday and are open daily until Saturday, May 28 in all ridings across Ottawa.
-
Ottawa to begin spraying for wild parsnip
The city of Ottawa will launch its annual campaign to deal with wild parsnip next week, the invasive plant that can cause skin and eye irritation and makes the skin prone to burning and blistering.
Windsor
-
Family still trying to pay for burial costs two months after cyclist killed on Windsor street
The family of Ken McEldowney has organized a fundraiser for this Sunday to help pay for a headstone and burial fees.
-
Border city boaters wish CBSA's reopening of small vessel reporting sites happened sooner
Docked at the Sun Parlour Boat Club in LaSalle, Ont., where watercrafts of all sizes can be found along the Detroit River, Sam Zlotnik says one of his favourite things to do is visit the U.S. by water.
-
Cyclists share feedback to help make Windsor a bike-friendlier city
With the warmer weather and steep gas prices, many are turning to their bikes to get around.
Barrie
-
Deadly fire under investigation in Georgina
One person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
-
GO train adds weekend and weekday service on Barrie line
GO brings back weekend train service and adds weekday trips on Barrie line.
-
Minor injuries sustained after multi-vehicle collision in Bradford
No serious injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle collision in Bradford Friday evening.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just in shock': Fire at Dartmouth scrap metal business out; air quality improves
A section of Dartmouth's Burnside Industrial Park was shut down Friday after a fire in a scrapyard triggered alerts and air quality warnings.
-
Kalin's Call: Warmer temperatures, risk of thunderstorms expected for long weekend
Some warmer temperatures are expected for the Maritimes during the upcoming May long weekend. With that, however, brings a few rounds of showers with a risk of thunderstorms.
-
Costs reach $25.6 million for public inquiry into 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting has already cost $25.6 million to investigate the April 18-19, 2020, rampage -- and there are still about five months remaining in its mandate.
Calgary
-
Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1
Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece.
-
Calgary high school student takes top honours at Canada-wide science fair
It's an invention that could save lives in an emergency, and was created by a Calgary high school student.
-
'Still going': Some RVers say high gasoline prices could keep them closer to home
With gasoline prices hitting all-time highs, Jeff Redmond says he's planning to stay closer to home when RV camping this summer.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-wife of Winnipeg man charged in 'horrifically grisly' death granted protection order, court records show
A review of court records paints a disturbing picture of a Winnipeg man now charged in what the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has described as the “horrifically grisly” homicide of a young Indigenous woman in North Kildonan.
-
State of local emergency declared in Whiteshell Provincial Park, Betula Lake area to be evacuated
The province has declared a state of local emergency within the Whiteshell Provincial Park, and says residents in the Betula Lake area should be prepared to evacuate
-
Officials confirm 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis in children in Canada
Ten children in Canada were found to be suffering from severe acute hepatitis not caused by known hepatitis viruses over a nearly six-month period recently, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
Vancouver
-
BC Hydro giving $8M to Vancouver Park Board for downtown substation
The Vancouver Park Board will receive millions of dollars from BC Hydro for allowing construction under a downtown green space.
-
Shroom boom? Psilocybin mushroom dispensaries sprouting up in Vancouver
More and more magic mushroom dispensaries are popping up around Vancouver, and some say the movement is just getting started.
-
Exotic cat found roaming around Vancouver is prohibited as a pet, city confirms
An exotic feline found prowling through Vancouver’s Shaughnessey neighbourhood is prohibited as a pet in the city, staff confirmed Friday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1
Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece.
-
Second-degree murder charges laid in Edmonton Chinatown deaths
A 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Friday after two men, both in their 60s, were killed in central Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
'Really bad place': People in Edmonton's Chinatown sad, scared after deaths
Terry Dell has been living on the streets of central Edmonton for a few months now, and he's scared.