TORONTO -- Toronto police say four males were injured following a shooting in North York this afternoon.

It happened at a service business near Tangiers Road and Finch Avenue West shortly after 1 p.m.

Police say four male victims were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Injuries sustained by two of the victims are believed to be serious, police say.

A blue car was spotted fleeing the scene, investigators say.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.