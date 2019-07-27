Four high school students from the Peel District School Board have graduated with 100 per cent averages.

Three of them went to Turner Fenton Secondary School in Brampton, while the fourth graduated from Harold M. Brathwaite Secondary School.

Two of the Turner Fenton grads spoke to CTV News Toronto today about their accomplishments.

Riyadh Basksh, 18, says his parents were thrilled when they received the news.



Richard Li, left, and Riyadh Basksh were two of the Peel students who finished with perfect grades. (Nick Dixon)



“I think it’s the same reaction I had. I’m not too sure they believed it at first. They had to see it in writing. And that’s when they realized, wow, this is a remarkable achievement," Basksh said.

Richard Li, 17, says he was nervous after receiving an email from his guidance counsellor concerning his grades. But once they connected, he was relieved. “I was shocked, I guess. I was really surprised.”

Both students credit their teachers and classmates in the International Baccalaureate program for pushing them, and setting them up for success.

And they’re modest about the achievement.

“To be completely honest, I don’t think it’s any different than a lot of our other high achieving friends who graduated with other high averages as well," Li said.

The students say one key to their academic success is picking courses they found interesting.

Li says he’s taken some classes that he hasn’t done as well in, but says he didn’t find them that interesting. He also added that people shouldn’t just focus on his average.

“I don’t think its necessarily the best idea to look at marks as the be all and end all of everything. Learning is the more important part of things. And as long as you’re learning well, as long as you truly enjoy what you’re learning, the marks will come afterwards.”

Baksh has a similar philosophy and also says success comes when you take some time away from academics.

“I’ve always known that if you only work and study, you won’t do well. You need something to counteract that. And that’s actually why for my four years in high school I stayed part of the music department.”

In fact, both students are musically inclined. Li was given the musician of the year award, while Baksh was given the award for outstanding performance in a musical





Baksh says he loves math and science so he’s going to McMaster University in Hamilton in September to study engineering. He’d like to eventually focus on bio-medical engineering. Li’s favourite subjects were chemistry and business. But he’s decided to go to Queen’s University to study commerce in the fall.

Kunal Chawla is the other Turner Fenton grad who averaged 100 per cent in his final year.

Paawan Virdi of Harold M. Brathwaite Secondary School rounds out the group of four for the region.