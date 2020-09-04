TORONTO -- Four people, including two teens, are dead following a shooting inside a home east of Toronto early this morning.

Officers were called to a residence on Parklane Avenue, near Harmony Road North and King Street East, at around 1:20 a.m. after receiving "numerous calls" for shots fired inside a home, Const. George Tudos told reporters at the scene on Friday morning.

“We had multiple units responding from all our divisions, including our tactical support unit,” Tudos said. “When they arrived on scene, they actually did also hear what they believed to be gunshots coming from a residence. They were eventually able to enter one of the residences here on Parklane, where they made a grisly discovery of four deceased parties inside a residence.”

Tudos said a woman who was also found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The deceased victims, Tudos said, are believed to be two adults and two children in their early teens.

“We are still waiting for the coroner to attend and hopefully he will give us a little bit more information as to ages and identification of the deceased parties,” he added.

Tudos said police are not currently searching for any suspects.

“We believe that one of the deceased inside that residence is the alleged suspect,” he told reporters. “We are still waiting to confirm that but there is nothing to suggest that there is any suspect on the loose and right now we can confirm that there are no community safety concerns.”

Tudos said it is too early to comment on the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation,” he said. “Right now we are holding the scene and waiting for our homicide team to arrive and kind of get a better understanding of what exactly happened and what led to this shooting.”