Four dead, including two children, after house fire in Hamilton
Four people are dead, including two children, after a three-alarm house fire broke out in Hamilton overnight.
Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday, the Hamilton Fire Department responded to a blaze at a townhouse at 14 Derby Street, near Rymal Road East and Upper Gage Avenue.
Hamilton fire received reports of people trapped on the upper floors.
Crews made entry and began an aggressive search and rescue operation.
Hamilton fire said two adults and two children were located on the second floor.
The four individuals were transported to hospital and all of them later died from their injuries, Hamilton fire said.
Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control but the home sustained significant damage.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
The Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified and will be investigating.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
