TORONTO -- Four suspects have been taken into custody in Etobicoke following an alleged robbery attempt in Brampton.

The incident started at around 9 p.m.

York Regional Police told CP24 that officers were conducting surveillance on a vehicle in connection with alleged crimes in York Region.

According to YRP, the occupants of the vehicle attempted to rob a commercial property in Brampton while they were being followed.

YRP followed the vehicle into Toronto and called in help from Toronto police, who pursued the suspects to the area of Royal York Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

“Toronto police attended the area where the vehicle was. We did locate the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle,” Duty Insp. Jim Gotell told CP24 at the scene.

He said a police pursuit lasted for “a couple of minutes” and ended when the vehicle collided with a police cruiser.

The accident was considered minor, Gotell said, and the suspects all tried to flee the scene on foot.

One of the suspects was arrested on scene, while the others managed to run off.

One of the suspects who fled was apprehended by a police K9 unit a short time later.

A perimeter was set up and there was a heavy police presence in the area as officers tried to locate the last two suspects. Officers from four Toronto police divisions, York Regional Police, the K9 Unit, Emergency Task Force and Forensics all attended the scene.

“There was no place for them to go. They were hiding in backyards and they knew they were going to be caught and it was only a matter of time before were able to locate all four suspects,” Gotell said.

By around 10:30 p.m., police said two other suspects had been taken into custody as well.

Gotell said the four suspects are being sent back to York Region to face robbery charges.

He said to his knowledge, no weapons were involved in the incident.

There were no injuries involved, police said.