Fort Erie man faces charges in child sexual abuse investigation

Niagara police say they have charged a 50-year-old man from Fort Erie, Ont., in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation.

Police say they began their investigation after receiving allegations of abuse in a home in the southwest Ontario town.

Police say the man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 and sexual interference with a person under 16.

Police say the victim is a teenage boy and was known to the man.

Investigators say the man may have been running an unlicensed child-care service out of his home.

They believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.