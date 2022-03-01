Former York Region hockey coach facing additional sex assault charges

A former Whitchurch-Stouffville hockey coach is facing additional sex assault charges after a second underage victim came forward.

In early February, York Regional Police began an investigation after receiving an allegation that a boy had been sexually assaulted while in private hockey lessons between 2016 and 2022.

The assaults began when the victim was about eight years old, police said.

As a result of the investigation, 40-year-old Kelvin Cheuk-Ho Lee was charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference of a person under 16.

On Tuesday, police said additional charges were laid after a second victim came forward. The victim, police say, was allegedly sexually assaulted last summer at the Haliburton Hockey Haven Camp when he was 10 years old.

Lee is now facing an additional sexual assault charge and sexual interference of a person under 16 charge.

Police say the accused has been coaching hockey throughout Ontario for years and has been a camp director at Haliburton Hockey Haven Camp since 2016. He has also coached sports with the York Regional District School Board and was an instructor at the Markham Tennis Club.

The charges have not been proven in court.