

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





He may be headed to the Los Angeles Lakers, but before he does, former Toronto Raptor Danny Green is giving fans a look at his past summer in Canada in a new series called “Beyond the Arc.”

The two-time NBA champion travelled to Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Halifax, and of course Toronto, meeting Raptors fans along the way.

“I noticed how proud Canadians are of their country,” Green said, speaking to CTV News Toronto. “How excited they were about the championship run and how we brought together a lot of people. People were unified throughout the whole country.”

The six-part series by TSN features a star studded cast of Canadian celebrities, including comedian Russel Peters, retired mixed martial artist Georges St-Pierre, comedian Jay Baruchel and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“It was great to work with so many different types of people, from different areas and see where they grew up,” Green said. “Some I didn’t even know were Canadian. To them to show so much love back, I just want them to know I thank them and appreciate them for being a part of this project.”

Danny Green played just only one season with the Raptors, but he’s no stranger to the city. He’s been hosting a summer camp north of Toronto for the past 10 years, teaching kids the fundamentals of basketball.

Green hopes that familiarity will come in handy in trying to land an interview with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu, who he says he reached out to personally following Saturday’s US Open win over Serena Williams.

“She deserves it. She’s been working really hard. And I actually sent her a message congratulating her because we’re trying to get her on the show,” Green said.

“It’s a great year for Canada all around, not just basketball,” he added.

TSN and CTV News are both owned by Bell Media.