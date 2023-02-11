Former Toronto mayoral candidate announces intention to run in 2023 by-election
At least one former mayoral candidates has announced they will run for mayor of Toronto after John Tory resigns, with others signaling initial interest.
John Tory announced he would resign in the coming days Friday evening when news of an affair with a staff member broke.
Gil Penalosa, who finished second in the 2022 municipal election with roughly 18 per cent of the vote, told CP24 Saturday morning that he plans to toss his hat in the ring for a second time.
“Yes, I'm considering because nothing has changed in the last 100 days,” he said, pointing to his plan to make Toronto a more “affordable, equitable, and sustainable for everyone.”
Calling what has occurred a “transformative 24 hours for our city,” the Colombia-born urbanist said he made a commitment to the 100,000 or so people who voted for him last fall and he intends to keep it.
“I had more votes than the five top counselors together. So I do think that there is a responsibility with them,” Penalosa said, adding, while the news of Tory’s resignation is shocking, the focus should be on what’s going to happen with the city over the next four years. He pointed to the need for safer streets as well as his plan to replace the Gardiner East with an at-grade boulevard.
“I think that we were moving in the wrong direction. I think that Toronto has a fantastic opportunity to rethink issues,” he said, referring to City Council’s recent decision to not pass a motion that would extend the opening hours and duration of emergency warming centres.
Penalosa also noted that the 2023 budget has not yet been approved.
Former mayoral candidate Chloe Brown told CTV News Toronto Saturday she also may run in a potential by election.
“[There’s] a lot of buzz right now,” she said.
“I’m seriously thinking about it.”
2022 Toronto Mayoral Candidate Chloe Brown can be seen above. (Chloe Brown/Facebook)
Brown ran against Tory, Penalosa, Blake Acton, Sarah Climenhaga, and Stephen Punwasi, among others, in the 2022 municipal election, garnering 34,821 votes.
Former long-time city councillor Joe Mihevc, who temporarily replaced former Spadina-Fort York representative Joe Cressy when he vacated his seat last spring to work at George Brown College, said maybe it’s best for now that everyone take some time to absorb what has happened.
“For the moment, it is time to feel the pain of the moment, to wish and pray that Mayor Tory and all involved work this through in a good way. The time to consider the future politics of TO can wait a moment,” Mihevc wrote in a tweet.
At this point, Tory has not formally stepped down from his role as Toronto’s mayor.
“The Mayor has not submitted a letter of resignation to the City Clerk at this time and remains Mayor. Once a resignation notice is received, the City will be able to advise on timelines and next steps,” a city spokesperson wrote in an email to CP24.com.
