TORONTO -- A former Toronto police officer who shot a teenager to death on a streetcar in the summer of 2013 has been granted full parole.

Back in 2016, a jury acquitted James Forcillo of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting that left Sammy Yatim dead, but convicted him of attempted murder.

Forcillo was one of the first officers to arrive at the scene in July 2013 after emergency responders were dispatched to a report of a teenager exposing himself onboard a downtown streetcar while holding a small knife.

Yatim was the only person still on the transit vehicle when officers arrived.

Three shots were initially fired by Forcillo, causing Yatim to fall to the floor of the streetcar. Another six shots were then fired by Forcillo. He was the only officer to open fire at the time.

Forcillo’s conviction was related to the second volley of bullets fired.

Twenty-one months into Forcillo’s six-year prison sentence, the Parole Board of Canada granted him day parole. The decision, which was made in August 2019, noted Forcillo expressing remorse for Yatim’s death.

At the time, the board said Forcillo had made plans to attend college upon his release from prison and presents a low risk to reoffend.

READ MORE: Family of Sammy Yatim angry over day parole

On Tuesday, the board echoed the same sentiment and granted the now-37-year-old full parole.

The decision stated that Forcillo has been reintegrating appropriately into society since he was granted day parole.

With files from The Canadian Press