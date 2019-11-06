Former Toronto camp counsellor charged with sexual assault dating back to 2012
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 3:34PM EST
Toronto police have charged a volunteer camp counsellor with sexual assault more than seven years after an alleged incident involving a boy who was then six years old.
Investigators say the alleged assault happened at a City of Toronto summer camp operated out of Sir Adam Brock Junior School between July and August of 2012.
They say the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the boy, who was a participant in the camp.
The 25-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.
He's scheduled to appear in court early next month.